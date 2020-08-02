India to cooperate with Sri Lanka to develop Trinco oil tanks (video)





India’s government remains committed to work in cooperation with Sri Lanka for the development of the oil storage complex in Trincomalee in order to uplift energy security, says the Indian High Commission in Colombo.



Energy minister Mahinda Amaraweera has said that discussions have taken place to obtain 25 of these oil tanks for Sri Lanka.



He has met with Indian High Commissioner Gopal Bagley for talks in this connection.



Reports say taking forward bilateral talks on this matter is under consideration with focus on suggestions that are productive.



The then government gave the 100 tanks at China Bay in Trincomalee in 2002 on a 35-year lease to the Lanka Indian Oil Company.