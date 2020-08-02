Health+guidelines+on+Friday+for+new+Parliament

Deputy director general of health services Dr. Lakshman Gamlath says the health guidelines for the meeting of the new parliament following the General Election will be sent on Friday.



The Health Ministry has drafted the guidelines at the request of secretary general of parliament Dhammika Dassanayake, says the communication department of parliament.



A team of doctors led by Dr. Gamlath toured the parliamentary complex on 22 July before doing that.



Special attention has been paid to the House, canteen and the library when formulating the guidelines.



Meanwhile, the presidential task force for Covid-19 prevention met yesterday (28).



Director general of the Election Commission Saman Ratnayake, who was a special invitee on the occasion, explained the preparations for the election on 05 August.



He said voters under quarantine would have to vote on the same day, after 5.00 pm.