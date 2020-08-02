President’s plan to develop Colombo district

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says Colombo will be developed under a proper plan after identifying the main concerns of the district’s people.



He said so during electioneering yesterday (28) for the district’s candidates from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.



The focus attention was given to matters such as housing, garbage disposal and flooding, says the president’s media division.



A SLPP candidate asked the president to approve widening the canal between Wellawatte and Kadawatha as a solution to flooding.



At Lunawa in Moratuwa, president Rajapaksa was requested by the people to eliminate the underworld and narcotics drugs menaces.



Another proposal put forward to him was granting a common place for the around 850 pavement hawkers at Pamunuwa in Maharagama.



The president also discussed public issues during visits to Homagama, Bomiriya and Kosgama.