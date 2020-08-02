UNP+to+send+115+expulsion+letters+today

The UNP will send letters today (29) to 115 persons who were expelled from the party, says its general secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.



The working committee of the UNP that met yesterday approved the expulsion of 54 candidates contesting the General Election from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya and 61 provincial council and local government members who support the new party.



Among them are ex-MPs Sarath Fonseka, Ajith P. Perera, Sujeewa Senasinghe and Ranjan Ramanayake.