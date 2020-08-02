Hajj begins with just 10,000 worshippers

The Hajj, Islam's most important annual pilgrimage, has begun with just a small fraction of its regular number of worshippers, amid concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.



Only around 10,000 pilgrims will attend this year due to new crowd control restrictions put in place by Saudi Arabia.



The holy sites in the cities of Mecca and Medina normally host more than two million people during the pilgrimage.



Meanwhile, the global Covid-19 infected persons have now gone up to 16,883,656, while the death toll is 662,473.