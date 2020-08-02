Employees+Trust+Fund+reduces+interest+rate

The Employees Trust Fund last year reduced the interest payment to eight per cent to its members.



In 2018, the interest was nine pc.



ETF chairman Sriyan de Silva Wijeratne said the reduction was due to the revisions in interest rates.



With a membership of around 2.5 million, the ETF is worth more than Rs. 300 billion.



Meanwhile, the employees union for the protection of the ETF wrote to the president on 27 July, informing him that the fund’s general

manager position remains vacant for as many as 15 years now.