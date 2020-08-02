Excise Dept. sergeant nabbed transporting alcohol, ethanol (video)





A sergeant attached to the Excise Department’s Dankotuwa office and another person were nabbed at Nugape in Pamunugama in the early hours of this morning (29) while illegally transporting alcohol and ethanol from a private distillery, police say.



Fifty 180 ml alcohol bottles and five bottles containing ethanol were seized from them.



They are due to be produced before the Welisara magistrate’s court today.



Meanwhile, the excise superintendent for Nattandiya and the assistant excise commissioner for Puttalam have been transferred with immediate effect for failing to carryout supervision work properly.



That was after an excise officer and seven others were arrested with nearly 200 grams of the narcotic drug Ice near the Puttalam lagoon six days ago.