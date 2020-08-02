237+arrested+in+Western+Province+raids

Police have taken 237 persons into custody in the Western Province in connection with alcohol-related and other offences.
Of them, 114 were caught with heroin, says the office of the senior DIG’s office in the province.
These suspects are residents of Wellampitiya, Borella, Grand Pass, Colombo Pettah and Panadura South.
