European+countries+tighten+restrictions+over+fears+of+second+wave

Several countries in Europe that had their Covid-19 outbreaks under control have begun to see a rise in cases that is feeding fears of a second wave.



Governments are urging their citizens to be more vigilant amid the lure of summer gatherings and vacations, while health officials warn that lax public attitudes are putting the continent on a dangerous trajectory.



A spike in infections has led Belgium to ramp up restrictions on social contact, while Spain has closed gyms and nightclubs in Barcelona.



Meanwhile, German health officials have called a rise in infections in the past two weeks deeply concerning.