Hong Kong hospitals face 'collapse' as Covid-19 outbreak grows

Leader of Hong Kong Carrie Lam has warned that the city's hospital system could face "collapse" as it grapples with a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.



She said the city was "on the verge of a large-scale community outbreak", and urged people to stay indoors.



New regulations, including mandatory face masks and the closure of dine-in restaurants, kicked in yesterday.



Hong Kong had early success against Covid-19, but is now regularly reporting over 100 new daily cases.