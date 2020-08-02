More+than+half+of+Mumbai+slum-dwellers+had+Covid-19

More than half the residents of slums in three areas in India's commercial capital, Mumbai, have tested positive for antibodies to the Covid-19 virus.



A new survey has found that only 16 per cent of people living outside slums in the same areas were found to be exposed to the infection.



The results are from a random testing of some 7,000 people in three densely packed areas in early July.



Mumbai has reported more than 110,000 cases and 6,187 deaths as of 28 July.



With 776 deaths in the past 24 hours, India has a total of 34,224 fatalities.



Its infected persons are 1,532,135, with 49,632 new confirmed cases.



Spain has closed gyms and nightclubs in Barcelona, while German health officials have called a rise in infections in the past two weeks deeply concerning.



Several countries in Europe that had their Covid-19 outbreaks under control have begun to see a rise in cases that is feeding fears of a second wave.



Meanwhile, leader of Hong Kong Carrie Lam has warned that the city's hospital system could face "collapse" as it grapples with a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.



New regulations, including mandatory face masks and the closure of dine-in restaurants, kicked in yesterday.



Meanwhile, the global Covid-19 infected persons have now gone up to 16,899,009, while the death toll is 663,539.