Two+chief+jailors+of+Negombo+Prison+surrender+to+court

Chief jailors of Negombo Prison Nishantha Senaratne and Sarath Bandara surrendered to the Negombo magistrate’s court today (29).



Arrest warrants were issued against these two and another officer for having provided a refrigerator and other facilities to a prison inmate.



One of them, Kalinga Kaluaggala, surrendered earlier and was remanded until today.



Another suspect, former superintendent of the prison Anuruddha Sampayo, has moved a petition in the Appeal Court seeking an order against his arrest.



It will be taken up for hearing on 05 August.