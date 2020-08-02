Colombo+Port+workers+demonstrate

A group of workers at the Colombo Port is demonstrating in front of the Leyden Bastian Gate.
According to the Hiru News correspondent at the scene, they are asking the Ports Authority to commence operations at the East Terminal.
Following the protest during the lunch-hour, a sit-down protest is expected to take place.
According to the Hiru News correspondent at the scene, they are asking the Ports Authority to commence operations at the East Terminal.
Following the protest during the lunch-hour, a sit-down protest is expected to take place.