Issued warning six months before Easter attacks – ex-chief of State Intelligence (video)





Former director of State Intelligence, senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena says he had informed head of National Intelligence Sisira Mendis six months prior to the Easter Sunday attacks that Zahran Hashim was motivating his followers to stage an attack in the country.



Jayawardena was giving evidence yesterday (28), for the second day, before the presidential commission that inquires into the terror attacks.



He said that he reported to the National Security Council, chaired by the then president Maithripala Sirisena and also attended by prime minister at the time Ranil Wickremesinghe, that Sri Lanka has been mapped as part of the so-called Khorasan Islamic state of the IS.



Zahran had been identified by the IS as Amir, its operative in Sri Lanka, although the local founder was Naufer Moulavi, he said.



The NSC was informed in detail about the persons from Sri Lanka who had gone to Syria to join the IS and their links network.



Asked as to what was the NSC’s reaction, Jayawardena said he could answer that question before officials of the commission and the Attorney General’s Department only, and in the absence of the media.



When pressed for an answer, he maintained that his replying openly as the then director of State Intelligence could have political and personal repercussions.