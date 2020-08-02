සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Issued warning six months before Easter attacks – ex-chief of State Intelligence (video)

Wednesday, 29 July 2020 - 16:00

Issued+warning+six+months+before+Easter+attacks+%E2%80%93+ex-chief+of+State+Intelligence+%28video%29


Former director of State Intelligence, senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena says he had informed head of National Intelligence Sisira Mendis six months prior to the Easter Sunday attacks that Zahran Hashim was motivating his followers to stage an attack in the country.

Jayawardena was giving evidence yesterday (28), for the second day, before the presidential commission that inquires into the terror attacks.

He said that he reported to the National Security Council, chaired by the then president Maithripala Sirisena and also attended by prime minister at the time Ranil Wickremesinghe, that Sri Lanka has been mapped as part of the so-called Khorasan Islamic state of the IS.

Zahran had been identified by the IS as Amir, its operative in Sri Lanka, although the local founder was Naufer Moulavi, he said.

The NSC was informed in detail about the persons from Sri Lanka who had gone to Syria to join the IS and their links network.

Asked as to what was the NSC’s reaction, Jayawardena said he could answer that question before officials of the commission and the Attorney General’s Department only, and in the absence of the media.

When pressed for an answer, he maintained that his replying openly as the then director of State Intelligence could have political and personal repercussions.
Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:40

With another Covid-19 patient reported today (02), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,816.The Government Information Department says the... Read More

Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:36

Political party representatives will be given the opportunity, in addition to security authorities, to ensure the safety of ballot boxes on the night of... Read More

Colombo Port workers call off strike
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:11

Colombo Port workers say they have called off their strike action following a discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Carlton House in... Read More


logo

Trending News

A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
01 August 2020
A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
02 August 2020
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
01 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
01 August 2020
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)
02 August 2020
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)

International News

India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
02 August 2020
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
02 August 2020
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
02 August 2020
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
02 August 2020
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.