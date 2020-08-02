Court+orders+dividend+payment+to+Perpetual+Treasuries+investor

The governor of the Central Bank was ordered by Colombo chief magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today (29) to release Rs. 1,508,000 from the spot fine payment system of Perpetual Treasuries Ltd. to an investor in the company.



The investor made submissions to the court through a lawyer to the effect that this sum was due to her as dividend for her investment.



Perpetual Treasuries is an accused party in the Central Bank bond scam.



Its chairman Jeffrey Aloysius appeared before the court and informed through his lawyer that he would not object to the releasing of the sum if the investment has matured.



Fixing 12 November as the next date for hearing, the magistrate ordered the CID to report progress on that day in its investigation into the CB bond scam.