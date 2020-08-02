Postal voting takes place in Rajanganaya (video)





The postponed postal voting in the Rajanganaya divisional secretariat area is now taking place.



Voting will happen from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm at the divisional secretariat, office of the Medical Officer of Health and the zonal education office.



The Covid-19 virus prompted the postponement from the postal voting that took place in other areas for seven days from 13 July



Meanwhile, the General Election will take place in accordance with the health guidelines.



Director general of the Election Commission Saman Ratnayake informed a meeting of the presidential task force for Covid-19 prevention in writing in this regard yesterday.