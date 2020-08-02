3,000 farmer families troubled by unauthorized construction (video)





Around 3,000 farming families in Welimada, Badulla irrigate their 3,000-acres of paddy as well as potato and upcountry vegetable cultivations from the tanks belonging to the Ambewela Movement.



Their main source of irrigation is Heen Wewa that flows across a forest reserve located 6,000 feet above sea level.



In 2011, an unauthorized construction was started with the use of political powers.



Due to protests by the villagers, it was halted.



However, it has resumed now.



‘Red Minute’ will keep a watch until the authorities pay their attention to the matter and prevent this disruption to the livelihood of the farmers and protect the forest reserve and the water sources.