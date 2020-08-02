Not against punishing mayor if he has done wrong – Johnston (video)





Minister Johnston Fernando says he was answering opposing politicians who tried to attack the Kurunegala mayor, when he said that he would not allow him even to be touched.



Participating in an interview with ‘Eththa’ programme of Hiru TV, he said he was not against punishing the mayor if he has done anything wrong.



Minister Fernando noted that the Archaeology Department was yet to provide proof that the site at Kurunegala was an assembly hall of King Buwanekabahu.



According to him, some were trying to gain political advantage by claiming so, since Buwaneka was the son’s name of the person who had obtained the hotel on lease.



He, however, conceded that it could be a place of archaeological importance.



It was on a unanimous decision by the Kurunegala Municipal Council that unauthorized constructions there were demolished, he said.



The truth will come out from the investigation now underway, added the minister.