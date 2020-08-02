A state service committed for public welfare - president

A state service devoid of bribery, corruption and irregularities and committed for public welfare will be created, says president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.



He was speaking at a public meeting today (29) at Keselwatte Pradeshiya Sabha grounds in Panadura in support of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna candidates at the General Election.



The president also said the government has ensured a higher price for agricultural produce by halting imports in order to strengthen the farmers’ economy, also by introducing modern technology.