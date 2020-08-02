Common+transport+plan+in+view+of+General+Election

A special common transport plan will be in force from 31 July to 10 August for the convenience of people leaving for outstations to vote at the General Election 05 August.



Minister Mahinda Amaraweera says the Transport Board will deploy its entire fleet of buses.



The National Transport Commission says that in addition to inter-provincial buses, around 600 buses that come under the Road Transport Authority will be deployed if required.



The Railway Department has also made available all its trains, while extending destinations of several trains.