Schools+to+close+again+for+General+Election

All schools will remain closed from 04 to 07 of August in view of the General Election, says the Ministry of Education.Students of Grades 11, 12 and 13 will attend school until 31 July.All grades will recommence, starting on 10 August on the basis of the number of students of a school.Schools with less than 200 students and can manage the one metre social distancing will open that day.Primary schools with more than 200 students will open as follows:However, teaching staff of all schools should resume work on 10 August.Canteens will not reopen until an assurance is given by health authorities, says the Ministry.