Prof. Tissa Vitharana's wife passes away

Mrs. Kamini Vitharana, the wife of the Leader of the Sri Lanka Sama Samaja Party Prof. Tissa Vitharana has passed away.



She was 92 years old at the time of her death and a mother of three.



In 1975, the 'Ruk Rekeganno' Environmental Organization was established and in 1977 it played a significant role in the protection of the Sinharaja Forest.



She is the younger sister of veteran actress Irangani Serasinghe.



She was a science graduate from the University of Peradeniya, she was also an active member of the Lanka Sama Samaja Party.



The body of Mrs. Kamini Vitharana will be laid to rest at her residence at Fifth Lane, Nawala Road and her last rites will be performed at 4.30 pm tomorrow (30) at Borella Cemetery.