An official of the Department of Motor Traffic has been arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs. 5,000

An officer belonging to the Department of Motor Traffic has been arrested on a charge of accepting a bribe of Rs. 5,000 from a resident of the Weerawila area in Hambantota.



The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption has arrested a Development Assistant Officer of the Hambantota office of the department.



It has been revealed that the bribe was demanded from the complainant to get him through the written examination required to obtain a driver's license and for other related activities.