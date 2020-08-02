More+police+officers+on+duty+at+the+general+election+this+time

The police states that at least 25% extra police officers have to be deployed in this general election as compared to the previous elections.



Addressing a media briefing held at the Police Headquarters today, Senior DIG in charge of Election Crime and Organized Crime Priyantha Weerasuriya stated that all measures have been taken to prevent pre- and post-election violence.



Meanwhile, a special public transport plan has been implemented for the people traveling from Colombo and surrounding areas for the general election from the day after tomorrow until the 10th of next month.



Meanwhile, the postal voting in the Rajanganaya Divisional Secretariat, which was temporarily suspended due to the spread of Covid 19, was successfully held today at the Rajanganaya Divisional Secretariat, the Medical Officer of Health and the Zonal Education Office.