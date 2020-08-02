21 recover today - only 482 coronavirus infected persons receiving treatment in hospitals

With the recovery of 21 coronavirus infected patients today, the number of people recovered from coronavirus infection in the country has increased to 2,317.



The total number of cases reported in the country is 2,810 while only 482 are hospitalized.



Also, a second PCR test was performed on a person who worked as a consultant at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center. Tests have shown that he is infected with the coronavirus.



Accordingly, a group of persons from the Ampara - Hingurana - Muwangola village eight area who associated with him were referred for PCR examinations.



However, the Ampara Public Health Inspector stated that no one was infected with the coronavirus.



Today, 720 persons who had completed 14 days of quarantine were sent home from the quarantine centers maintained at the Navy and Air Force bases.



Military Spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickramasinghe stated that 3,102 persons are still being held in quarantine centers.