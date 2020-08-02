The names of the seniors who were not removed when 115 were removed from the UNP - Nine former MPs among the members removed

The names of the 115 members who were removed by a decision taken by the UNP Steering Committee have been released to the media.

This includes 54 candidates contesting the forthcoming general election under the Samagi Jana Balavegaya ticket and 61 local government representatives supporting the Samagi Jana Balavegaya.

Among them are, former MPs Ajith P Perera, Sarath Fonseka, Sujeeva Senasinghe, Ranjan Ramanayake, Thushara Indunil, Nalin Bandara, Ashok Abeysinghe, and Wadiwel Suresh.

In addition, former provincial councilors, George Perera, Niroshan Padukka, Lenard Karunarathna and Rose Fernando are also removed.

Three mayors are also on the list.



Accordingly, the list does not include the names of any of the seniors including Sajith Premadasa, Ranjith Maddumabandara, Lakshman Kiriella, Kabir Hashim, Thalatha Athukorala, Gayantha Karunatilake, Mangala Samaraweera and Wasantha Aluvihare who were previously suspended from the party due to disciplinary action.



Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawewa Ranjith Madduma Bandara addressing a media briefing held in Colombo today stated that if the local government councilors are removed, legal action will be taken in the future.



However, in a press release issued this afternoon, UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said that the party has decided to cancel the membership of all members who opposed the party.






