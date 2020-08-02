Man drowns while swimming in Galle Mahamodara Lagoon (Photos)

A person who went to bathe in the Mahamodara Lagoon in Galle has drowned this afternoon (29).The deceased has been identified as a 35 year old father of two from Mahamodara.He and two other friends went swimming in the lagoon this evening, where he drowned and disappeared.He was later located by locals and divers about half an hour later and taken to the nearby Mahamodara Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.