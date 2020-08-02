Excise officer arrested with ethanol remanded till August 05 (Video)

Police have arrested an excise controller and another person with liquor and ethanol spirits in the Pamunuwa, Uswetakeiyawa area.
The suspects were produced before the Welisara Magistrate's Court today and remanded till August 05.
