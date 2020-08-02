Suspect arrested with 33 kilos of Kerala cannabis (Photos)

A suspect was arrested with 33 kilograms of Kerala cannabis in the Ayindu Junction area in Jaffna yesterday (29).The 36-year-old suspect, who is a permanent resident of Puttalam, was arrested in a raid carried out on information received by the police.Police recovered 33 kilograms and 450 grams of cannabis hidden in an abandoned building of the suspect, The stock of cannabis was valued at over Rs. 4 million.The arrested suspect is to be produced before the Jaffna Magistrate's Court and the Jaffna Police are conducting further investigations.