Two+chief+Jailers+from+Negombo+who+were+remanded+sent+to+Boosa+

The Prisons Department stated that the Chief Jailors of the Negombo Prison Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senaratne who were remanded, have been transferred to the Boossa Prison

The suspects who were on warrant, surrendered to the Negombo Magistrate's Court yesterday and were subsequently ordered to be remanded until the 4th of next month

The Negombo Magistrate's Court issued a warrant on the 22, for the arrest of four persons, including two inmates, on charges of providing a refrigerator and other facilities to an inmate at the Negombo Prison.

Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala, who was issued a warrant, had previously surrendered to the CID and was remanded till the 4th of next month after being produced before the court again yesterday. However, former Superintendent of the Negombo Prison Anuruddha Sampayo, who has been issued a warrant for providing special facilities to prison inmates, has not yet been arrested.

When Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala was produced before the court earlier, the CID requested the court to transfer the suspect to the Boossa Prison instead of the Negombo Prison or the Mahara Prison. The lawyer who appeared for the accused stated that it is the Commissioner General of Prisons who has the power to take a decision in this regard. Taking this into consideration, the Acting Magistrate ordered that the suspect be detained at the Negombo Prison, which is the nearest prison to the court jurisdiction area, and stated that the Commissioner General of Prisons would decide on the matter after litigation. Later the Prisons Department took action to refer the suspect to Boossa Prison.

However, the Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya stated that although no such request was made regarding the two main jailors of the Negombo Prison who were remanded yesterday, they too were referred to the Boossa Prison.