සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two chief Jailers from Negombo who were remanded sent to Boosa

Thursday, 30 July 2020 - 7:36

Two+chief+Jailers+from+Negombo+who+were+remanded+sent+to+Boosa+

The Prisons Department stated that the Chief Jailors of the Negombo Prison Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senaratne who were remanded, have been transferred to the Boossa Prison

 The suspects who were on warrant, surrendered to the Negombo Magistrate's Court yesterday and were subsequently ordered to be remanded until the 4th of next month

The Negombo Magistrate's Court issued a warrant on the 22, for the arrest of four persons, including two inmates, on charges of providing a refrigerator and other facilities to an inmate at the Negombo Prison.

Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala, who was issued a warrant, had previously surrendered to the CID and was remanded till the 4th of next month after being produced before the court again yesterday. However, former Superintendent of the Negombo Prison Anuruddha Sampayo, who has been issued a warrant for providing special facilities to prison inmates, has not yet been arrested.

When Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala was produced before the court earlier, the CID requested the court to transfer the suspect to the Boossa Prison instead of the Negombo Prison or the Mahara Prison. The lawyer who appeared for the accused stated that it is the Commissioner General of Prisons who has the power to take a decision in this regard. Taking this into consideration, the Acting Magistrate ordered that the suspect be detained at the Negombo Prison, which is the nearest prison to the court jurisdiction area, and stated that the Commissioner General of Prisons would decide on the matter after litigation. Later the Prisons Department took action to refer the suspect to Boossa Prison.

However, the Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya stated that although no such request was made regarding the two main jailors of the Negombo Prison who were remanded yesterday, they too were referred to the Boossa Prison.

Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:40

With another Covid-19 patient reported today (02), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,816.The Government Information Department says the... Read More

Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:36

Political party representatives will be given the opportunity, in addition to security authorities, to ensure the safety of ballot boxes on the night of... Read More

Colombo Port workers call off strike
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:11

Colombo Port workers say they have called off their strike action following a discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Carlton House in... Read More


logo

Trending News

A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
01 August 2020
A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
02 August 2020
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
01 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
01 August 2020
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)
02 August 2020
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)

International News

India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
02 August 2020
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
02 August 2020
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
02 August 2020
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
02 August 2020
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.