The+first+Randoli+Perahera+of+the+Temple+of+the+Tooth+today

The first Randoli Perahera of the Esala Perahera at the historic Temple of the Tooth in Kandy will take to the streets today.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, this year's Perahera will be held without public participation.
Meanwhile the Perahera of the historic Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya will be held on the 3rd.
