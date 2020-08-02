One hundred and eleven (111) foreign sailors arrived at the Katunayake and Mattala airports this morning, on three planes from three countries in order to serve as crew on foreign ships. Among these sailors, 77 Indians arrived at Mattala Airport from Chennai at 4.20 am on a special flight of the Indigo Airlines.



The six-member crew, including the pilots, left Chennai at 5.40 am carrying 10 Indian sailors who had completed their service and were staying in Sri Lanka. In addition, 32 foreign sailors arrived at the Katunayake Airport from Doha at 1.45 am on a flight belonging to the Qatar Airways. Also, a plane carrying two other sailors arrived in Katunayake from Abu Dhabi and all of them were referred for PCR testing.

Meanwhile, no coronavirus infected persons have been reported in the country during the past 24 hours, therefore, the total number of infected persons reported stand at 2,810. Meanwhile, 482 patients are under medical supervision while 2,317 have recovered.