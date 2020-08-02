සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Worldwide, the number of coronaviruse cases exceeds 17.1 million

Thursday, 30 July 2020 - 8:00

The number of corona infections worldwide has risen to 17,184,770.

The death toll stands at 669,231.

The highest number of deaths and infections in the last 24 hours was reported from Brazil.

The total death toll in Brazil rose to 90,188 with 1,554 new deaths, while the infected cases increased to 2,555,518 with 70,869 cases reported.

The United States continues to have the highest number of cases and deaths, with a total of 153,709 deaths, with 1,418 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infected persons was 4,567,193 with 66,416 cases reported.

India recorded a total of 1,584,384 cases with 52,249 new infections and a total of 35,003 deaths with 779 deaths reported in a day.
Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:40

With another Covid-19 patient reported today (02), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,816.The Government Information Department says the... Read More

Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:36

Political party representatives will be given the opportunity, in addition to security authorities, to ensure the safety of ballot boxes on the night of... Read More

Colombo Port workers call off strike
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:11

Colombo Port workers say they have called off their strike action following a discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Carlton House in... Read More


