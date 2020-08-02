Worldwide, the number of coronaviruse cases exceeds 17.1 million

The number of corona infections worldwide has risen to 17,184,770.



The death toll stands at 669,231.



The highest number of deaths and infections in the last 24 hours was reported from Brazil.



The total death toll in Brazil rose to 90,188 with 1,554 new deaths, while the infected cases increased to 2,555,518 with 70,869 cases reported.



The United States continues to have the highest number of cases and deaths, with a total of 153,709 deaths, with 1,418 deaths in the past 24 hours.



The total number of infected persons was 4,567,193 with 66,416 cases reported.



India recorded a total of 1,584,384 cases with 52,249 new infections and a total of 35,003 deaths with 779 deaths reported in a day.