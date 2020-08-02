Showers+in+several+parts+of+the+island+today

The Meteorological Department states that showers or thundershowers will occur in many parts of the island today.



The Department said that showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North Western and Central Provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Showers or thundershowers could occur during the night in the Uva Province.



Meanwhile, the Department stated that wind speeds could increase up to 60 to 70 km per hour in the Southern Province as well as in the Polonnaruwa and Matale districts.