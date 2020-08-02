Two+arrested+with+a+stock+of+cigarettes+in+Maradana

Two persons have been arrested in the Maradana - Dematagoda road area with a consignment of cigarettes imported duty free.
During a raid carried out by the Police Special Task Force yesterday afternoon, 17,000 cigarettes were found in the possession of the arrested suspects.
These were planned to be transported in a three wheeler at the time of the raid.
