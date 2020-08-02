Man arrested with ammunition at Handapangoda, Ingiriya

A suspect with a shotgun has been arrested in the Handapangoda area in Ingiriya.



The suspect was arrested during a raid carried out by the Police Special Task Force.



The STF seized 12 bore firearm and 07 rounds of ammunition.



Meanwhile, a live grenade was defused by the Police Special Task Force in the Weeragula Mahawita area.



According to information received, a live grenade was found hidden on the bank of the Attanagalla Oya and steps have been taken to deactivate it.