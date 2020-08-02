Suspect of a house burglary in 2008, finally trapped based on finger prints

Police have arrested a suspect named Chuti in connection with a burglary in 2008.



It is said that a live grenade was found in his possession at the time of his arrest.



It is further reported that he is a suspect in connection with the burglary of a house in Dodangoda Police Division in 2008.



It is also reported that the suspect was arrested after being identified according to his fingerprints.



Meanwhile, two suspects were arrested with 25 grams of heroin in the Mahabage area in Wattala.