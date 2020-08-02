Over 10,000 Sri Lankan workers lose their jobs

The Bureau of Foreign Employment says that about 10,000 Sri Lankans in many countries, including the Middle East, have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus.



Its media spokesman Mangala Randeniya stated that necessary arrangements have already been made to repatriate those who have lost their jobs and are looking to return to the country.



He further stated that about 40,000 workers have already applied to come to Sri Lanka.



Meanwhile, there was a lot of talk recently about the tear gas attack against a group of Sri Lankan workers trapped in Jordan who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus.



However, the Bureau of Foreign Employment stated that this was not a planned incident.



The incident took place at the Al Kharak Industrial Park in Jordan when a group of officials from the Sri Lankan Embassy in Jordan went to discuss with them.



Later, Jordanian security forces used tear gas to disperse about 350 people who turned violent.



However, Mangala Randeniya, the Deputy General Manager of the Foreign Employment Bureau, later said that the attack was not carried out with the knowledge of his office or the Sri Lankan Embassy.