A son brutally assaults his own mother and strangles her with a rope.



Son remanded for assaulting his mother in Minuwangoda.



A suspect who brutally assaulted his 80-year-old mother has been remanded till the 19th.



The suspect was produced before Minuwangoda Magistrate Kesara CA Samaradiwakara.



It is reported that the suspect is a 36-year-old unmarried suspect residing in the North Valley, Minuwangoda.



It has been revealed in court that the suspect had brutally assaulted his mother forcing her to write the land on which the house was located in his name.



The suspect had taken his mother inside the house, closed the doors and windows of the house and assaulted her.



It has been revealed that the suspect had strangled his mother after threatening to kill her.



Neighbors who arrived due to the mother's screams have admitted her to the Gampaha District Hospital and she is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. The Minuwangoda Police are conducting further investigations.