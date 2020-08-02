President+Trump+withdraws+troops+from+Oregon

President Donald Trump has lifted military security in Oregon, Fordland, which was in place for 62 days due to communal clashes.
Federal agents who have clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon, will begin a "phased withdrawal" from Oregon's largest city.
According to foreign sources, the withdrawal of troops is due to the reduction of clashes.
Protesters also damaged government buildings during the protests.
