CEB+prepares+to+purchase+solar+power

The Ministry of Power and Energy states that the Ceylon Electricity Board will be able to earn a profit of Rs. 273.7 million per year by purchasing solar power at the minimum prices.



The government has approved the purchase of 150 megawatts of solar power as renewable energy for the third quarter of this year.



Accordingly, the amount saved by the CEB per day due to competitive bidding for the purchase of solar power is Rs. 750,000.



Accordingly, the Ministry of Power and Energy announced that the amount that could be saved per year is Rs. 273.7 million.