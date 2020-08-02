Nalaka, Jeewaka, Asanka & Deepa Edirisinghe arrived at the CID to give a statement over the ETI transactions.The four directors of E.T.I. have appeared before the CID to make a statement regarding the ongoing investigations into the transactions of the company. The Shah correspondent said that Jeevaka Edirisinghe, Nalaka Edirisinghe, Asanka Edirisinghe and Deepa Edirisinghe had arrived at the department at around 10.15 am.

When the case filed by three ETI depositors was heard in court by Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage on June 16, warrants were issued against the directors of ETI, Jeevaka Edirisinghe, Nalaka Edirisinghe, Asanka Edirisinghe and Deepa Edirisinghe.