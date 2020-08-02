President+Trump+withdraws+troops+from+Oregon

US President Donald Trump has decided to withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany.
This is due to the fact that Germany has not paid NATO properly for the security of its country.
President Trump has announced that he will take steps to repatriate 6,400 troops from Germany.
He said that other troops would be sent to the European countries of Italy and Belgium.
