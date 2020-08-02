One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,811

An employee of Lankapura Divisional Secretariat, a close contact of COVID-19 patient of Kandakadu cluster, tested positive.



Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe has confirmed that the infected person has been identified based on the results of PCR tests conducted on the entire staff of the Lankapura Divisional Secretariat.



This patient was identified from the Kandakadu Detention Center and had close contact with a patient.