252+containers+of+waste+tea+have+been+exported+to+Iraq+in+two+years

It has been revealed that the main smuggler arrested in connection with the large-scale garbage tea racket operating in the country has exported 252 containers of waste tea within two years.

The waste tea was exported to Iraq by providing false information to the customs stating that coco peat was being exported.

The suspect has used the name Ceylon Tea to supply waste tea to the Iraqi market. Further investigations have revealed that this waste tea racket has become active as a network.

Nine suspects have been arrested in connection with this racket on several occasions.

The suspect was remanded till the 11th of this month after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court and further investigations are being carried out under the supervision of the Customs Risk Management Unit.