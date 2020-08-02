සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Three committees to look into the excise officers accused of selling drugs and narcotics

Thursday, 30 July 2020 - 15:20

Three committees have been appointed to investigate regarding excise officials accused of selling drugs and narcotics.

This was by the Commissioner General of Excise.

Recently, two excise officers were arrested with nearly 200 grams of ice narcotics near the Puttalam Lagoon.

Two committees headed by two Assistant Commissioners representing the North Western Province are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Also, a committee headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Excise has been appointed to investigate the arrest of an Excise Controller and another person in the Pamunugama - Nugape area with alcohol and ethanol spirits.

Sources in the department said that the reports of the three committees are expected to be considered within a week.

Also, the Superintendent of Excise in charge of the Nattandiya area and the Assistant Commissioner of Excise in the Puttalam District have been transferred with immediate effect, alleging that proper supervision was not carried out in the case of the arrest of an Excise Controller with narcotics in the vicinity of the Puttalam Lagoon.

The nine suspects arrested in connection with running a distillery in a two storey house in the Heenatiyanagala area in Kalutara are to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate's Court today.

The amount of ethanol seized during yesterday's raid was 4,000 liters.

The main suspect in the operation of the distillery has been involved in the illegal production of liquor in the area for some time.

The suspect had assaulted and threatened our Aluthgama correspondent Thusitha Kumara and his wife who were instrumental in covering the incident on December 6 last year.
