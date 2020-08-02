සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Child abuser in Pannipitiya has sent videos and photos of children to foreign countries

Thursday, 30 July 2020 - 15:16

Child+abuser+in+Pannipitiya+has+sent+videos+and+photos+of+children+to+foreign+countries
It has been revealed that a suspect, who is a television backdrop designer who was posing as an English teacher and a resident of Pannipitiya, had run a racket of selling obscene videos and photographs of children to foreigners in five countries including the United States.

The 54-year-old has been married and divorced and has been abusing boys between the ages of 8 and 15 since 2012.

Police also searched his house in Pannipitiya and found a large stock of children's underwear and nearly 200 hairs lying on the floor in a cupboard.

Also, 130 CDs containing videos of children have been found and they have been referred to the Government Analyst for further examination.

It has been revealed that the suspect who could pronounce English well had conducted English classes for young children but this person who had passed only the GCE Ordinary Level did not have any special qualifications for teaching.

Police have already questioned three of the children who had been abused by him and the parents of those children had taken their children to the suspect's house for English classes but no further investigations were carried out.

Police have also uncovered during interrogations that the suspect had given drone cameras as gifts to these children.

Police also found that the suspect had opened Facebook accounts under the names of minors and exchanged messages with various people.

The suspect was produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate's Court and remanded till the 5th of next month.

Meanwhile, Chief Inspector Waruni Bogahawatta, the OIC of the Matara Divisional Children and Women's Bureau who is investigating the incident has been transferred as the OIC of the Children and Women's Bureau in the Galle Division.

The suspect who carried out the robbery at the Colombo National Hospital was caught by this female police officer and handed over to the police.

The IGP later presented her with a cash reward.
Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Covid-19 patients rise to 2,816
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:40

With another Covid-19 patient reported today (02), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,816.The Government Information Department says the... Read More

Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Opportunity for political parties to ensure safety of ballot boxes
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:36

Political party representatives will be given the opportunity, in addition to security authorities, to ensure the safety of ballot boxes on the night of... Read More

Colombo Port workers call off strike
Colombo Port workers call off strike
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:11

Colombo Port workers say they have called off their strike action following a discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Carlton House in... Read More


logo

Trending News

A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
01 August 2020
A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
02 August 2020
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
01 August 2020
Covid-19 recoveries increase to 2,439
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
01 August 2020
Parties prepare for their final election meetings
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)
02 August 2020
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)

International News

India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
02 August 2020
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
02 August 2020
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
02 August 2020
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
02 August 2020
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.