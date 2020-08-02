Child+abuser+in+Pannipitiya+has+sent+videos+and+photos+of+children+to+foreign+countries

It has been revealed that a suspect, who is a television backdrop designer who was posing as an English teacher and a resident of Pannipitiya, had run a racket of selling obscene videos and photographs of children to foreigners in five countries including the United States.



The 54-year-old has been married and divorced and has been abusing boys between the ages of 8 and 15 since 2012.



Police also searched his house in Pannipitiya and found a large stock of children's underwear and nearly 200 hairs lying on the floor in a cupboard.



Also, 130 CDs containing videos of children have been found and they have been referred to the Government Analyst for further examination.



It has been revealed that the suspect who could pronounce English well had conducted English classes for young children but this person who had passed only the GCE Ordinary Level did not have any special qualifications for teaching.



Police have already questioned three of the children who had been abused by him and the parents of those children had taken their children to the suspect's house for English classes but no further investigations were carried out.



Police have also uncovered during interrogations that the suspect had given drone cameras as gifts to these children.



Police also found that the suspect had opened Facebook accounts under the names of minors and exchanged messages with various people.



The suspect was produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate's Court and remanded till the 5th of next month.



