Illegal distillery with advanced high tech equipment and over one thousand liquor bottles seized (Video)

Thursday, 30 July 2020 - 17:39

Police have arrested nine suspects with 4000 litres of ethanol after raiding an unlicensed large-scale liquor factory in the Mahaheenatiyangala area in Kalutara.

Police said that four women were also among those arrested.

The raid was carried out on a tip off received by the Colombo Crimes Division.

The illegal large-scale liquor factory was located in a two-storey house in the Mahaheenatiyangala area in Kalutara.

The front was deceptively maintained as a center for collecting scrap iron.

During the raid, barrels with more than 4,000 litres of Ethanol and more than 2,000 litres of alcohol were found.

Police were also able to find a stock of modern equipment used for the production and packaging of liquor.

During the raid, it was revealed that the production of liquor had been carried out using the extremely advanced, latest technology.

More than one thousand 180 ml bottles liquor ready to be dispatched to the market were found at this location.

Also, 15,150 empty 180 ml bottles, 40,000 bottle caps, 4 bottles containing chemical substance and packaging boxes and measuring equipment were found in the illicit liquor factory.

Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon also visited the site last night to inspect the illicit liquor factory.

Police stated that a case has been filed previously against the distillery following a raid by the Police Special Task Force.

The suspects arrested in this connection are due to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate's Court today.

