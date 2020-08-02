PCR+tests+are+mandatory+for+tourists+entering+Bahrain

PCR Tests have been made mandatory to all migrants entering the State of Bahrain.
It has been in operation since last Tuesday and the Bahrain Ministry of Health has announced that PCR tests will have to be taken at Bahrain's airport for a fee of 30 dinars.
These checks can be done at the airport in Bahrain by making the relevant payments.
