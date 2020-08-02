සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Weather update - more rains and winds expected

Thursday, 30 July 2020 - 15:48

The Meteorological Department states that showers can be expected in several parts of the island tomorrow.

Showers or thundershowers at times in the Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.

Showers will occur at times in the Western and North Western provinces as well.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Uva Province during the evening or night, the Department said.

Strong winds up to 60 km per hour are possible in the Southern Province, Polonnaruwa and Matale districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.

There is a possibility of sea waves coming ashore due to the rising tide in the coastal areas from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle.

People living near the coast are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

The Department also warned that the sea area from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota could be rough.

The fishing and naval community is advised to be vigilant as the wind speed in those sea areas could increase from 60 to 65 km per hour in the next 24 hours.
Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:40

With another Covid-19 patient reported today (02), the total infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,816.The Government Information Department says the... Read More

Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:36

Political party representatives will be given the opportunity, in addition to security authorities, to ensure the safety of ballot boxes on the night of... Read More

Sunday, 02 August 2020 - 13:11

Colombo Port workers say they have called off their strike action following a discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his Carlton House in... Read More


